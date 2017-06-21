Bill Simmons Says LeBron James Will Wind Up With The Lakers

Bill Simmons was on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday and predicted that LeBron James will end up with the Los Angeles Lakers next summer.

Cowherd believes the Los Angeles Clippers have the best shot because of the presence of Chris Paul, but Simmons vehemently disagreed.

Check it out:

It’s hard not to argue with Simmons’ logic. The Lakers have an exciting, developing young core, Magic Johnson and (after Tuesday’s trade) the cap space to add at least one superstar next summer and possibly two.

Things set up very nicely for the Lakers to add big-time talent next summer. Plus they’re the Lakers and the Clippers are — and always will be — the Clippers.