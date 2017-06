Phil Jackson is 71-years old so it’s not surprising that he takes a nap from time to time. What is surprising is that it might have happened while the New York Knicks were working out a potential draft pick. ESPN’s Jay Williams said a “top-15” pick told him that Phil was falling in and out of sleep during his workout. No word whether the workout took place on public transit.

"@PhilJackson11 was falling in and out of sleep during my workout." – @RealJayWilliams on a recent recruit he spoke with. pic.twitter.com/Qmh4j0X9Pu — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) June 22, 2017