Derek Carr Took a Shot at Russell Wilson Not Giving the Ball to Marshawn Lynch

Derek Carr got rich this week. He signed a 5-year, $125 million extension that will will reportedly make him the highest-paid football player in the NFL. (At least until the next quarterback signs a new contract.) Just because he makes all the money doesn’t mean he needs all the glory. During a press conference on Friday Carr took a shot at a divisional regional rival who may be more interested in the glory – Russell Wilson.

"There's no we'll be on the 1 yard line and I won't give it to Marshawn, I'll throw it." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0yhqrWEFWT — NBCS Raiders News (@NBCSRaiders) June 23, 2017

“My No. 1 goal is to make sure that I give everything I have to this organization,” Carr said. “So there’s no pressure, there’s no, ‘We’ll be on the 1-yard line and I won’t give it to Marshawn, I’ll throw it.’ None of that stuff. I don’t care about the stats. That’s not my No. 1 objective. I don’t care if I throw 10 touchdowns next year. If we win every game, that’s all I care about.”

Is he suggesting that Russell Wilson only care about statistics? How dare he. Besides, giving the ball to Marshawn Lynch might seem like a good idea right now, but he hasn’t played in 19 months and he just turned 31. Though I’m sure Marshawn appreciated the sentiment.