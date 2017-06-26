Baylor Could Release All Sexual Assault Reports Since 2003, Confirms NCAA Investigation

Baylor appears ready to face another massive public relations hit. Attorneys for the school filed documents on Friday and contained in them was information that could further shake the university to its core. The school will release general information behind every alleged sexual assault reported to Baylor since 2003.

The Waco Tribune says the information will be included in a spreadsheet and include the following information:

“Date of alleged assault

Date alleged assault was reported to Baylor employee

Whether alleged victim was Baylor student

Gender of alleged victim

Gender of alleged assailant

Whether Baylor knew the identity of alleged victim

Whether Baylor knew the identity of alleged assailant

Whether alleged victim asked Baylor to keep the alleged assailant’s identity confidential

Location of alleged assault

How Baylor learned of alleged assault

Specific offices or type of Baylor personnel who were made aware of alleged assault

Disposition of complaint”

That is a whole lot of stuff that could be damaging to the school in the short and long term.

The information will be would be used in an ongoing investigation by the NCAA. The school confirmed the existence of that investigation in a statement on Monday:

“Baylor has made a proposal to the court regarding contested issues in pending litigation. The court has not yet ruled on this proposal. This information has yet to be compiled and is separate from the investigation conducted by Pepper Hamilton.”

A January lawsuit alleged that 31 Baylor football players committed at least 52 rapes in the four-year period from 2011 through 2014. That lawsuit claimed a number of Title IX violations and negligence on the part of the university and its football program under then-head coach Art Briles. That is just one of six lawsuits Baylor faces related to Title IX violations.

This would be yet another ugly chapter in this hideous story that never seems to end.