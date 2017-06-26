NBA USA Today Sports

Lonzo Ball's Grandfather Thinks Lonzo Ball's Father Could Have Beaten Michael Jordan

Lonzo Ball’s grandfather has as high an opinion of Lonzo Ball’s father as Lonzo Ball’s father has of Lonzo Ball. TMZ caught up with the LaVar’s dad over the weekend and asked him if LaVar could indeed beat Michael Jordan in a game of basketball. He said yes, back when LaVar was 6’6″, 270lbs. He would have put him against anybody.

Unfortunately, no one thought to ask the GrandBaller who he could have beaten one-on-one. George Gervin? Bill Russell? George Mikan?

This family is like the bizarro Mandelbaums. (Cody Bellinger does not understand this reference.) Each generation thinks the next generation is more incredible than the last. And they already think the last generation was pretty freaking great. Lonzo is going to have a kid someday and they’re going to start marketing thousand dollar Baby Baller Brand onesies. I hope they call the kid LaMandel Ball. It fits the naming convention.

