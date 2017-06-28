NBA USA Today Sports

Rockets Trying to Add Paul George to Join Chris Paul and James Harden

Rockets Trying to Add Paul George to Join Chris Paul and James Harden

NBA

Rockets Trying to Add Paul George to Join Chris Paul and James Harden

The NBA Super Team summer is here, and free agency hasn’t even started!

After this morning’s blockbuster Chris Paul trade to Houston, there could be another one on the horizon: Paul George to Houston?

This is where it gets interesting. James Harden and Chris Paul alone don’t make the Rockets better than the Warriors. I’m not even sure they win a game in that series. But if Houston GM Daryl Morey can pull off Paul George? Well now you’ve got a really scary team.

The problem, of course, is how the Rockets put together a package attractive enough to lure George from Indiana. Then, there’s the matter of actually signing him to a long term deal.

Houston just gave up its best assets for CP3; is Indiana really going to want Eric Gordon and Trevor Ariza? There are no more draft picks to trade. Surely a 3rd team will have to be involved.

The NBA … it’s fantastic.

, , , , , , Featured, NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home