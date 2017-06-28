Stephen Curry Will Compete in a Web.com Tour Event on a Sponsor Exemption

Steph Curry is fresh off another NBA Championship win, and what better way to celebrate that than by playing his next favorite sport golf at a fairly high level.

Curry will compete in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward, California from August 3rd through 6th on a sponsor exemption per the San Francisco Chronicle.

Curry was recently on David Feherty’s show where he said he had seriously considered taking his golf game to the next level.

“I’ve thought about it,” Curry said on Feherty. “I’m very sensitive to the experience of the PGA Tour guys out there who have dedicated their life to what they do, just like I have with basketball. I don’t think I could, obviously, just jump out there; It’d be a lot of work that would go into it.”

Per the Chronicle, Curry said he was pretty emotional to get a sponsor’s exemption into the event and that he’s hopeful he can help raise money for the Warriors Community Foundation, which the tournament benefits.

“When I found out I was getting a sponsor exemption, I had a lot of emotions because I love to play golf; it’s a passion of mine,” Curry says in a pre-recorded message set to be released Wednesday morning, according to the Chronicle. “But to be able to play against the next and best golf professionals will be a huge honor and huge treat. “I’m looking forward to hopefully not embarrassing myself, but mostly having a lot of fun and hopefully raising a lot of money for the foundation…I’m going to try to keep it in the fairway.”

So I guess we’ll all get to see just how good Steph’s golf game really is.

[Golf World]