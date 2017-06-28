WATCH: Assessing The Impact Of The Chris Paul Trade

Chris Paul is now a member of the Houston Rockets, as the Los Angeles Clippers have shipped the 32-year-old point guard out of town in a shocking trade on Wednesday. While the drama surrounding his departure continues to swirl, it’s worth taking a look at what the deal means for the Rockets and the league as a whole.

The Big Lead’s Ryan Phillips and Kyle Koster broke down the impact of the Paul trade for the Western Conference and the NBA as a whole. And looked at what it could mean long-term for Paul and several other superstars.