NBA USA Today Sports

WATCH: Assessing The Impact Of The Chris Paul Trade

WATCH: Assessing The Impact Of The Chris Paul Trade

Video

WATCH: Assessing The Impact Of The Chris Paul Trade

Chris Paul is now a member of the Houston Rockets, as the Los Angeles Clippers have shipped the 32-year-old point guard out of town in a shocking trade on Wednesday. While the drama surrounding his departure continues to swirl, it’s worth taking a look at what the deal means for the Rockets and the league as a whole.

The Big Lead’s Ryan Phillips and Kyle Koster broke down the impact of the Paul trade for the Western Conference and the NBA as a whole. And looked at what it could mean long-term for Paul and several other superstars.

, , , NBA, Video

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home