Cubs Reportedly Considered Getting Donald Trump to Tell Miguel Montero "You're Fired"

Miguel Montero’s tenure with the Chicago Cubs came to a swift end after he threw Jake Arrieta under the bus. The backup catcher was designated for assignment shortly before some of his teammates — along with front office personnel — visited Donald Trump at the White House.

A few attendees apparently considered having the 45th president of the United States personally deliver the bad news to Montero, according to Peter Gammons. The baseball scribe told the bizarre story on The Rich Eisen Show Thursday.

“The temptation that the Cubs’ front office had was to have him go to the White House with a few Cubs players who wanted to go and then have Trump show a modicum of humor by saying, ‘you’re fired,” Gammons said. “But they decided against it. I know it was something they were all joking about yesterday.”

It’s difficult to tell how serious this whole story is based on Gammons’ telling but, needless to say, it would have been an epically bad idea had it been allowed to happen. Montero doesn’t seem like a guy who would appreciate the humor in the situation.

Good to see the Cubs are staying loose, even as their on-field struggles continue.