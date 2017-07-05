Joel Embiid on Live Video: Eff LaVar Ball

Joel Embiid held a live chat while walking somewhere in the rain on Tuesday night. Possibly between 4th of July parties and fireworks, Embiid thought he would share his walk with the fans. A few minutes into the stream, seemingly out of nowhere, but probably responding to a comment, Embiid said, “Man, f-ck LaVar Ball.”

This is not the first time that Embiid had something to say about the Ball family. Emiid and Sixers’ teammate Ben Simmons previously traded tweets about Lonzo and LaVar during the NBA Draft. It seems Embiid comes down on the “LaVar Ball is annoying” side of things rather than the “LaVar Ball is a brilliant marketer and professional wrestling manager archetype” side. Let’s hope this leads to the NBA’s next great rivalry.

If you would like to watch Embiid’s entire walk though the Philadelphia rain it has been embedded below. If you don’t, just know the only important part is in that tweet above.