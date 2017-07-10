DeMar DeRozan Threw a Basketball at a Referee During a Drew League Loss

DeMar DeRozan and Nick Young teamed up for a Drew League loss over the weekend. Near the end of the game DeRozan scored and felt he should have been awarded an and-1. DeRozan continued to argue with anyone who would listen and eventually got called for a technical foul. A short time later the ball was inbounded to the Toronto Raptors’ guard as time was about to expire and instead of dribbling out the clock he threw it at one of the referees. The ball bounced off the wall and hit the referee in the back. Nick Young then had to pull DeRozan away from the referee as everyone left the court.

All in all, it’s not a great look for any professional player. Joel Embiid was fined for saying “f–k LaVar Ball” on Instagram Live last week and you have to wonder how the NBA will feel about a player treating any referee this way. Here’s the full incident.