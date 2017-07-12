Julian Edelman Zinged Peyton Manning at the ESPYs

NFL USA Today Sports

Peyton Manning hosted the ESPYs this evening. He dished it out to Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, and it was his turn to receive when Julian Edelman and the Pats took the stage. Whoever wrote this joke deserves a few extra shekels.

