Takkarist McKinley Begs Someone From UCLA To Knock Sam Darnold Out

Takkarist McKinley has been a nice story over the past two years given his rapid rise from junior college defensive end to first-round pick out of UCLA. But on Tuesday things turned a bit sour for Takk, as he took to Twitter and implored someone on the Bruins to knock USC quarterback Sam Darnold out when the two teams play this November.

Can someone on the @UCLAFootball d-line please knock him out 11-18-17 pic.twitter.com/5QZWcLqhsX — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) July 11, 2017

Darnold was on ESPN discussing the upcoming season and McKinley clearly wasn’t a fan of seeing him on television. I mean, why would he be? Darnold and the Trojans smoked UCLA 36-14 last year. In that game, McKinley had four tackles, no sacks and no tackles for loss. Clearly he needs someone else to knock Darnold out because he obviously couldn’t get the job done. Oh,

But seriously, it’s never cool to essentially hope for another player to get injured. It’s cheap and beneath a guy who clearly knows better. I get that you want UCLA to beat USC and that’s fair enough, but ask for a win, not for an injury to a rival. It’s just bad form. Besides, when you play your rival you want to beat them at full strength.

Come on Takk, you’re better than that.