Lonzo Ball Wore James Harden's Adidas Shoes Thursday Night, Not Big Baller Brand's

Lonzo Ball went away from his family’s brand of shoes for the second straight game Thursday night. The 19-year-old eschewed the Big Baller Brand ZO2s and went with James Harden’s adidas kicks.

Lonzo Ball told us on @SpectrumSN he’s going to wear James Harden’s shoes tonight, to switch it up. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 14, 2017

Lonzo's shoes: Game 1 (BBB), Game 2 (BBB), Game 3 (Kobe/Nikes), Game 4 (Harden/adidas) pic.twitter.com/OY3yc1bLwh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 14, 2017

On Wednesday night, Ball ditched the BBB shoes in favor of a pair of Kobe A.D.s, which are made by Nike. He was absolutely spectacular in those shoes Wednesday night as he had 36 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds, five steals and two blocks. And Thursday night he had his second triple-double in three games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

It seems like whichever shoes he wears, Ball is on the verge of a triple-double. It’ll be interesting to see what he wears next.