Dante Fowler, Jr. Has a History of Bad Driving, Has 10 Traffic Tickets in 20 Months

Dante Fowler, Jr. was arrested on simple battery and mischief charges on Tuesday night. Fowler was accused of attacking a man in a parking lot and throwing his groceries after receiving some driving criticism. It seems Fowler has been driving poorly for a while now. Fowler has at least 10 traffic citations in Florida in the last 20 months.
Fowler was drafted 3rd overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015. He missed his rookie year with a torn ACL, but signed a 4-year $23.5 million contract. Who knows how much of that has gone towards court fees.
