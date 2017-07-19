Dante Fowler, Jr. Has a History of Bad Driving, Has 10 Traffic Tickets in 20 Months

Dante Fowler, Jr. was arrested on simple battery and mischief charges on Tuesday night. Fowler was accused of attacking a man in a parking lot and throwing his groceries after receiving some driving criticism. It seems Fowler has been driving poorly for a while now. Fowler has at least 10 traffic citations in Florida in the last 20 months.

Two more in Bradford County this year. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) July 19, 2017

Fowler was drafted 3rd overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015. He missed his rookie year with a torn ACL, but signed a 4-year $23.5 million contract. Who knows how much of that has gone towards court fees.