Stephen A. Smith said on the radio on Monday that LeBron James would be tempted to kick Kyrie Irving’s ass. You’ve probably heard the audio by now. It spread far and wide. One of the outlets that picked it up was Slam Magazine. After they posted about it, LeBron responded to them that the story was untrue:

He also rebutted a report that he was “eager” to see Kyrie go.

Will Stephen A. respond to this like the way he did to Kevin Durant? Time shall tell.