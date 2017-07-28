Lane Kiffin Tweets Support After Reince Priebus Is Fired

Lane Kiffin knows what it’s like to be fired on a tarmac and not get to take the team bus back home. So he certainly felt sympathy for now-former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus after what happened on Friday.

Priebus was reportedly let go from his position and not allowed to ride in the presidential motorcade back to the White House. In short, he was “Kiffin’d” by Donald Trump.

After learning the news, Kiffin tweeted his support:

Donald Trump firing his Chief of Staff draws Lane Kiffin, USC comparisons. #Feel4U https://t.co/yJHSoZfAfF — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) July 28, 2017

While some are saying Priebus resigned, that feels like a cover. Those who were there seemed to think the whole scenario caught him by surprise:

How it ends: @Reince left alone in a suburban on Andrew @usairforce base tarmac as rest of motorcade departs, per @joshgerstein pool report. pic.twitter.com/pFMK5PEZ8K — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 28, 2017

Yeah, that doesn’t seem like a guy who knew he was not going back to the White House with the motorcade.

Priebus just joined an exclusive club that has just one other member. He and Kiffin should start a podcast together. I’d listen.