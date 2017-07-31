NBA USA Today Sports

Allen Iverson Was Allegedly at Chicago Casino Early Sunday Morning Before Missing Big3 Game in Dallas

Allen Iverson was spotted at the Rivers casino outside Chicago Saturday night and as late at 3 am on Sunday, according to witnesses who spoke to TMZ. Iverson was photographed at the casino with a giant stack of chips on the roulette table earlier in the week; there are no photos of him there on Saturday night/Sunday morning, but TMZ did have a photo of him at a restaurant two miles from the casino that was supposedly from Sunday night.

This is news because Iverson missed his scheduled appearance for the Big3 in Dallas on Sunday; the league issued a statement saying that he had not provided notice before missing the event and that they were investigating the cause.

