Stephen Curry And Kent Bazemore Crashed A Random House Party

Stephen Curry had quite the weekend. He was caught on film apparently mocking LeBron James’ summer workout videos during Harrison Barnes’ wedding, then he popped up in an unexpected place late Saturday night.

Apparently, Curry and Kent Bazemore crashed a random house party in Newport, Rhode Island after the wedding. TMZ reports that the Golden State Warriors star and five friends (including Bazemore) randomly rolled up to a house that was playing loud music. They knocked on the door and asked if they could join the party, which was populated by a bunch of 20-somethings.

Curry was apparently chugging Bud Light and stuck around for around 45 minutes. It doesn’t look like he’s very good at it though, check out the spillage on his t-shirt:

No afterparty is complete without @stephencurry30 randomly rolling in asking to party.. A post shared by Jim Marrinan (@jimboslice401) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Curry is clearly enjoying his summer after winning a second NBA title in three years.