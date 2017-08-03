Frank Clark Continues To Be An Utter Embarrassment For Seattle Seahawks

Frank Clark made the wrong kind of headlines again on Thursday. The Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman punched a helmet-less teammate during practice and bloodied him, which led to Clark being booted off the field.

Clark and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi were in the middle of a pass rushing drill, when Clark hauled off and decked him, starting a brawl. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll ran in and broke up the melee, but the damage was done.

Frank Clark's flying punch bloodying Germain Ifedi gives rookie Ethan Pocic his 1st time as starting RT is team scrimmaging. #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 3, 2017

Ifedi to locker room with doctors after getting punched in face with helmet off during skirmish. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) August 3, 2017

Here’s some video of what happened:

Fight at #Seahawks practice, Joeckel & Bennett had be restrained and Germain Ifedi is down bloodied and walking off field. pic.twitter.com/aweVi2P2Ht — Bryan Mapes (@IAmMapes) August 3, 2017

This isn’t the first time Clark has been involved in a fight this week, he and Luke Joeckel went at it on Tuesday.

Let’s all remember that multiple witnesses told police that Clark brutally assaulted his girlfriend in 2014. In the end, she refused to cooperate with the investigation because it might end up damaging his career.

Despite that black mark on his resume, in May Clark decided to go after a female writer who wrote about domestic violence and had written about Clark’s past. He sent the following tweet to her:

writing about domestic violence is fun and risk free pic.twitter.com/XGqCQ6RvNQ — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) May 10, 2017

Clark then offered quite possibly the weakest apology ever:

Apologize to anyone who felt offended by my tweet earlier. We gotta do better supporting these major issues we face in this world. — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) May 10, 2017

He also set about liking a bunch of tweets telling him he had no need to apologize for what he said.

Aside from being wildly disrespectful, it shows that he has absolutely no care for anyone who would criticize his past actions. I wrote then — and still believe now — that the Seahawks should cut Clark because the fact that he’s a talented pass rusher should not make up for what are some seriously troubling character defects.

This fight was just the latest in a long line of issues for Clark. I don’t care that he had 10 sacks last season. The Seahawks can and should demand better from players they put on their roster. Clark has been an embarrassment to the franchise, and was again on Thursday.