Roger Goodell Is Gonna Make Cris Carter Sweat Out His Ezekiel Elliott Report

Earlier today, Cris Carter went on FS1’s Undisputed and said that he would be “shocked” if Ezekiel Elliott was not suspended within 48 hours, implied that the NFL believed the Cowboys running back had destroyed evidence, and pegged a suspension length at a 4-6 game range.

“I don’t think Cris has anything to do with the decision,” Roger Goodell said at a Giants season ticketholder forum, via NJ.com. “No, we haven’t made any decisions yet.”

Carter, who is known for opinions as opposed to breaking news, went out on a limb. He seemed pretty confident, though. While he specifically said 48 hours, if a league decision gets made by the end of the day Wednesday, and the suspension is at least three games, then we can say he was right. If that is the case, Jerry Jones, who has been adamant that Elliott deserves no suspension, will be up in arms.

We shall see.