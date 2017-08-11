Buffalo Bills Stockpiling Picks For 2018 Draft: Now Have Two Picks in Each of the First Three Rounds

Don’t look now, but the Buffalo Bills have quietly amassed an extra pick in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd rounds for the 2018 NFL Draft.

The new front office tandem of GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott – both who arrived from Carolina – has had an impressive first few months acquiring draft picks. The situation on-the-field this year isn’t very promising – they should be right around .500, as usual – but the future looks bright from this perspective:

Have the Chiefs 2018 1st round pick thanks to the trade down in the 2017 draft. The Chiefs badly wanted Texas Tech QB Pat Mahomes. I don’t have the Chiefs in the playoffs this season, and that extra pick should be in the Top 20.

Have the Rams 2018 2nd round pick thanks to the Sammy Watkins trade. Even if the Rams are around a .500 team, as Jay Glazer told me on my Fox Sports Radio show, that puts this pick around 45-50.

Have the Eagles 2018 3rd round pick thanks to the Jordan Matthews trade. The Eagles could win the NFC East if Carson Wentz improves and Darby pays immediate dividends in the secondary. Conservatively, let’s pencil this pick in around 85th.

So the Bills will have six picks among the Top 85 in the 2018 draft. That’s a great way for a new regime to start building something.