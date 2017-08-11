Ezekiel Elliott Suspended for 6 Games, It's OK to Be Outraged

Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, the NFL announced Friday. The NFL’s leading rusher as a rookie in 2016, this will surely anger Cowboys fans, have an impact on Las Vegas over/unders, and put Roger Goodell in the firing line for criticism.

Elliott has been at the center of a slew of off-field incidents over the last year and a half. Last year he was accused of domestic violence, but escaped prosecution despite. Of course, that’s not the same as being proven innocent. Via USA Today:

“For the Ezekiel Elliott matter, I personally believe that there were a series of interactions between Mr. Elliott and (his accuser) where violence occurred. However, given the totality of the circumstances, I could not firmly conclude exactly what happened. Saying something happened versus having sufficient evidence to criminally charge someone are two completely different things. Charging decisions are taken very seriously and we use best efforts to conduct thorough and detailed investigations.”

So here we are. While Elliott may have escaped the legal system, Roger Goodell and the NFL do face such a burden of proof. If they feel something has happened, they can act on it and they have.

With the Cowboys bye coming in week 6, Elliott will not be eligible to return until Week 8 for an October 29th game against Washington.