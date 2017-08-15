Phil Kessel Taunts Toronto Columnist By Eating Hot Dogs Out of Stanley Cup

Phil Kessel spent six seasons in Toronto before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. When he was traded Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons wrote a column about how Kessel had to go and claimed that Kessel ate a hot dog every day. Two years later, Kessel and the Penguins have won the last two Stanley Cups and Kessel is eating hot dogs out of the Cup.

Hotdogs taste better out of The Cup! #twotime #statestreetbrats A post shared by Phil Kessel (@phil_kessel_81_) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

While Kessel has been winning Cups, Simmons has spent the last two years hearing about his hot dog claim. And he has nothing more to say. He’s not even mad.