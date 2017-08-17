Doug Marrone Says Blake Bortles May Not Be His Quarterback

Blake Bortles had an awful showing in Week 2 of the preseason Thursday night and it may have cost him his job. After the game, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone basically said he doesn’t know who his starting quarterback is.

Here’s what he had to say:

"It's this simple: I'm looking for the best person to lead this offense."

–Jaguars HC Doug Marrone — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 18, 2017

"It's right up there for grabs, and either person can take it …"

–Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on QB situation — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 18, 2017

And with respect to Bortles:

"It's not like he's not the quarterback. He's got to go earn it."

–Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on Blake Bortles — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 18, 2017

I mean, you can’t blame Marrone for making that call. Especially after throws like this:

Classic Blake Bortles right here…pic.twitter.com/9wff8htESf — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) August 18, 2017

Yeesh.

Marrone is in his first year with the Jaguars and he’s not going to feel any loyalty to Bortles, he’s going to go with the player who gives him the best chance to win.

It appears the battle will come down to Bortles or current backup Chad Henne.