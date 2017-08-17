Doug Marrone Says Blake Bortles May Not Be His Quarterback

Blake Bortles had an awful showing in Week 2 of the preseason Thursday night and it may have cost him his job. After the game, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone basically said he doesn’t know who his starting quarterback is.
Here’s what he had to say:
And with respect to Bortles:
I mean, you can’t blame Marrone for making that call. Especially after throws like this:
Classic Blake Bortles right here…pic.twitter.com/9wff8htESf
— TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) August 18, 2017
Yeesh.
Marrone is in his first year with the Jaguars and he’s not going to feel any loyalty to Bortles, he’s going to go with the player who gives him the best chance to win.
It appears the battle will come down to Bortles or current backup Chad Henne.
