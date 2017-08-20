Luke Kennard and Savannah Chrisley Are No Longer an Item

During the NBA Draft, we learned that former Duke star Luke Kennard was dating reality TV star Savannah Chrisley (as I’ve previously opined, Chrisley Knows Best comes on after WWE sometimes and is the worst show ever made on television).

Alas, the romance did not endure. “The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one,” Chrisley told E! in a statement. “I was brought up to know my worth. I’m 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family.”

As Busted Coverage points out, the timing of all this sure makes it look like this was a subtweet that didn’t have the same connotation as her carefully crafted statement:

When someone treats you bad just remember that there is something wrong with them…not u. Normal people don't go around destroying others. — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) August 18, 2017

Keep your eyes peeled for thinly veiled behind the scenes stories about the breakup coming soon to tabloids near you.