Auburn Football Putting a DJ in the Student Section is Sad For Auburn and Millennials

Auburn Tigers fans will be treated to a bunch of improvements on game days this season. There will be more parking and concessions, an enhanced scoreboard, and free cups of water are now 12 ounces. That’s all great, but the most important improvement is that the student section will now have a DJ.

This follows in the tradition of the Auburn basketball program which put a DJ in the student section in 2014. That’s the kind of thing you would expect to entertain a bunch of millennials during a basketball game at a football school, but during red hot S-E-C action? This is a sad day for a program that has played in two BCS National Championship games in the last decade.

That’s how bad things have gotten after three consecutive single-digit win seasons. Last year Auburn went 8-5 and ended the season with consecutive blowout losses to Alabama and Oklahoma. Sure, students still TP’d the trees at Toomer’s Corner and the Tigers will enter the season in the top 25 (12/13), but the youths must be distracted from what they’re doing or they will wander and do the same thing somewhere else.

It doesn’t make it any less sad, but at least it makes sense. You have to ask with a DJ in the stands at basketball and football games, what kind of school is Auburn? Baseball? Soccer? Academic? We may never know.