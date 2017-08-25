PM Roundup: Mike Vick To Fox Sports; Kate Upton Has A New Movie

The Big Lead PM Sports Roundup, in which there are stories on many sides…on many sides.

Michael Vick to Fox Sports: Fox has hired Vick as a studio analyst for FOX NFL kickoff, the pre-pregame show the network runs. Vick will also make appearances on FS1.

Kate Upton has a new movie: The future Mrs. Justin Verlander and Alexandra Daddario star in “The Layover” a movie in which two best friends…oh hell, you don’t care.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. threatened to drop an 18-year-old: Ice Cube sat by and watched as Floyd Sr. squared up to Barstool Sports’ Octagon Bob. It seemed to be all in good fun, but with the Mayweathers you never really know.

Jaime Lannister is concerned the Cross Fit Games are dirty: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau talked to Men’s Health about his next role, and has concerns about the Cross Fit Games and doping.

ESPN cuts out its Super Bowl party: ESPN will not host a Super Bowl party for the first time in over a decade. It claims to be shifting the money to College Football Playoff production.

