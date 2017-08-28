PM Roundup: Emilia Clarke, Doping Like Sharapova, Kiffin's Last Stand

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where we’ll never spoil Game of Thrones for you…probably.

So…that was a weird twist: Emilia Clarke is always winning the Game of Thrones, but last night’s major twist was…kinda creepy.

Super Troopers 2 trailer!: “Super Troopers 2” finally has a trailer out.

Harbaugh on “Saved By The Bell”: This oral history of Jim Harbaugh’s time on ‘Saved By The Bell’ is fascinating.

Doping like Sharapova was great: This writer used performance-enhancing drugs like Maria Sharapova and, well, she enjoyed it.

Kiffin in a Corner?: Florida Atlantic is Lane Kiffin’s last chance to prove himself as a head coach.

UFC heavyweight to the rescue: UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis helped rescue children from the flood waters in Houston.

Tweet of the Day:

Jon Snow is going to (re)build The Wall, and the Wildlings will pay for it. #GameOfThrones — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) August 28, 2017

(Yeah, I put my own tweet in there, but come on, that was good. Admit it.)

Kyle Koster and I gave our assessment of the Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor fight:

