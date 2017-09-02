Maria Sharapova Ends Caroline Wozniacki: "I'm in the 4th round and I'm not sure where she is."

Maria Sharapova advanced to the 4th round of the US Open with a 7-5, 6-2 win over 18-year old American Sofia Kenin on Friday night. Sharapova again played center court and won.

After the match she was asked about Caroline Wozniacki’s complaints about Sharapova getting to play on center court. Sharapova effectively dropped the mic on Wozniacki’s head by saying she would play anywhere in Queens and that all she cared about was reaching the 4th round. She then added “I’m not sure where she is.” Wozniacki lost in the 2nd round.