Vontaze Burfict, Football's Dirtiest Player, Signs $38.68 Million Extension

Vontaze Burfict has reportedly signed a three-year, $38.68 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. For those keeping track at home, that’s one year for each game Burfict is suspended to start the 2017 season.

The 26-year-old linebacker is, by far, the dirtiest player in football and rewarding him with a big-money extension will only help him pay the massive fines he’s sure to continually incur over the next few years.

Burfict was suspended for the first five games of the 2017 season after a cheap shot on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during Cincinnati’s second preseason game. He appealed that suspension and it was reduced to three games.

Here’s video of the hit:

This is the hit that the NFL is suspending Vontaze Burfict 5 games for. pic.twitter.com/Xiyab0kdrC — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 28, 2017

Thanks to numerous fines and suspensions during the first five years of his career, Burfict has lost out on $805,400. That’s just insane. He was also suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season thanks to a dirty hit on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown during an AFC wild-card playoff game in January of 2016.

Here’s video of that hit:

Even his own teammates aren’t safe from the Arizona State product’s cheap shots.

On pure talent alone, Burfict could be a star, which is what makes his dirty play even more maddening. He doesn’t need to do that to be successful or intimidating.

He puts opponents in danger on the field, and at some point he’s going to face more than just a few game suspension for doing so.