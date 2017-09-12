Jim Mora Claims News Anchor is "Full of Sh--" During Live Shot

Jim Mora Da Gawd pic.twitter.com/v0BAGgDl3i — Andrew (@bamamerl) September 12, 2017

Jim Mora got loose and conversational on WDSU’s 10 o’clock news Monday night after the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings. After Sharief Ishaq informed the former coach that anchor Scott Walker had joked about waning patience on the set, Mora shot back, “tell Scott he’s full of sh–.”

Fletcher Mackel then tried in vain to cover Mora’s microphone and put lipstick on the pig but it was far too late.

On any other night, Mora’s live shot blunder would have been the biggest media gaffe. Last night, of course, was far from ordinary.