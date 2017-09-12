VIDEO: Sergio Dipp Addresses Viral Sideline Report with Dramatic Hotel Room Report

Sergio Dipp’s first Monday Night Football sideline report did not go very well. But it’s going to take a hell of a lot more than one flubbed television appearance to break ol’ Sergio Dipp.
He’s researching how to make the most of his viral fame.
He’s winking at the haters.
And he’s, uh, well, he’s filming long, rambling segments explaining what happened. Brace yourself before watching. Dipp covers a lot of ground here, 9-11 will be mentioned, and it is very dramatic.
Look, in all seriousness, it was rough to see Dipp struggle in a big spot last night. Piling on feels gratuitous. At the same time, though, it’s fair to wonder why ESPN gave him this high-profile assignment.
With the recent spate of layoffs as a backdrop, his lackluster performance must sting former employees. Combined with Rex Ryan’s uneven night behind the microphone, the network did not exactly surround Beth Mowins with a sturdy support system on her historic night.
By filming this video, Dipp extends his sideline report into at least a two-day story — and likely not one the network’s thrilled about. Classic double Dipp.
