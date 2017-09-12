VIDEO: Sergio Dipp Addresses Viral Sideline Report with Dramatic Hotel Room Report

Sergio Dipp’s first Monday Night Football sideline report did not go very well. But it’s going to take a hell of a lot more than one flubbed television appearance to break ol’ Sergio Dipp.

He’s researching how to make the most of his viral fame.

He’s winking at the haters.

✌😉 — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

And he’s, uh, well, he’s filming long, rambling segments explaining what happened. Brace yourself before watching. Dipp covers a lot of ground here, 9-11 will be mentioned, and it is very dramatic.

Thank you… And God bless America.🇺🇸✔️ pic.twitter.com/mYXwBNFB6g — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

Look, in all seriousness, it was rough to see Dipp struggle in a big spot last night. Piling on feels gratuitous. At the same time, though, it’s fair to wonder why ESPN gave him this high-profile assignment.

With the recent spate of layoffs as a backdrop, his lackluster performance must sting former employees. Combined with Rex Ryan’s uneven night behind the microphone, the network did not exactly surround Beth Mowins with a sturdy support system on her historic night.

By filming this video, Dipp extends his sideline report into at least a two-day story — and likely not one the network’s thrilled about. Classic double Dipp.