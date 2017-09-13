MLB USA Today Sports

Boston Red Sox Fans Put Sign on Green Monster That Reads "Racism is as American as baseball"

Boston Red Sox Fans Put Sign on Green Monster That Reads "Racism is as American as baseball"

MLB

Boston Red Sox Fans Put Sign on Green Monster That Reads "Racism is as American as baseball"

A sign reading “Racism is as American as baseball” was unfurled at the top of the Green Monster at Fenway Park on Wednesday night during the Oakland A’s – Boston Red Sox game.. Security quickly removed the sign and those holding it.

The entire city of Boston should be embarrassed. This just the latest bad look for Boston in the race relations department. Last month Red Sox ownership said they would rename a street outside Fenway named after a racist former owner Tom Yawkey. Earlier this season there was an incident with Adam Jones at Fenway and CC Sabathia said that he had been called the “n-word” in Boston.

UPDATE: Here’s a zoom of one of the Getty Images of the three holding the sign.

BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 13: A banner with the message “Racism is as American as baseball” is draped over the Green Monster during the fourth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on September 13, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

, , , MLB

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home