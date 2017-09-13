Boston Red Sox Fans Put Sign on Green Monster That Reads "Racism is as American as baseball"

A sign reading “Racism is as American as baseball” was unfurled at the top of the Green Monster at Fenway Park on Wednesday night during the Oakland A’s – Boston Red Sox game.. Security quickly removed the sign and those holding it.

The entire city of Boston should be embarrassed. This just the latest bad look for Boston in the race relations department. Last month Red Sox ownership said they would rename a street outside Fenway named after a racist former owner Tom Yawkey. Earlier this season there was an incident with Adam Jones at Fenway and CC Sabathia said that he had been called the “n-word” in Boston.

Umpire Joe West got together with Boston police officials and park security to have the fans who held up this sign removed from Fenway pic.twitter.com/EZYo94WqMR — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 14, 2017

Security quickly confiscated the banner and removed those holding it. pic.twitter.com/b8xjLBW8O5 — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) September 14, 2017

UPDATE: Here’s a zoom of one of the Getty Images of the three holding the sign.