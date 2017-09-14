PM Roundup: Selena Gomez, Deshaun Watson/Mia Khalifa And Brian Cushing's Suspension

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down, never gonna run around and desert you.

Selena owes her friend big: Selena Gomez’s best friend gave her a kidney this summer. Hell, I’d setting for a few beers from my best friend on my birthday and I can barely get a phone call…this got real personal real quick. Moving on…

Deshaun and Mia?: Deshaun Watson is making his first NFL start Thursday night and apparently he’s good “friends” with ex-porn star Mia Khalifa.

Isaiah got ups!: The Internet is freaking out over Isaiah Thomas’ ridiculous vertical in NBA Live 18. This is totally worth a watch.

Say it ain’t so Cush: Brian Cushing tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs again and has been suspended for 10 games. A guy from Jersey who does steroids? Now I’ve heard everything! But seriously Cush, stop juicing.

Lions stand up against racism: The Detroit Lions have revoked the season tickets of a fan who put a racist post on Snapchat.

Tweet of the Day:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was asked by @dpshow yesterday about the importance of having two football teams in LA. His answer: pic.twitter.com/ia9rLNaZrD — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) September 14, 2017

Even the mayor of LA thinks the Chargers should have stayed in San Diego.

In Case You Missed It On The Big Lead: In the Last Decade, Starting 0-2 Has Been an NFL Death Sentence, Dan Le Batard Offers Impassioned Defense of John Skipper in Jemele Hill Situation, Larry Nance Jr. Engaged to Model Girlfriend Hailey Pince, Tim Tebow Put Rear Ends in the Seats.

Around the Sports Internet: The New York Knicks will probably be even worse this season, Floyd Mayweather has some interesting thoughts on Donald Trump’s “grab them” comments, LenDale White’s story about concussions and prescription drug use in the NFL is fairly terrifying, Mel Kiper’s new haircut has the Internet abuzz.

Song of the Day: