Radio Veteran Jim Gearhart Describes Former Colleague Craig Carton as an Absolute Sociopath

Jim Gearhart, who spent 25 years as the morning radio host for New Jersey 101.5, recalled un-fond memories of the time that Craig Carton spent at the station in the mid-2000’s. As Gearhart tells it, Carton just singled him out as a target of ridicule and even slander, once allegedly accusing him of insulting women with breast cancer.

One of Gearhart’s conclusions from the segment:

“There’s a little angel on my shoulder saying. ‘Let it go,’” Jim says. There’s a devil on the other side hoping they bury the guy below the jail.

Carton officially resigned from WFAN on Wednesday, and pledged to clear his name amidst federal charges for wires and security fraud after allegedly concocting a Ponzi scheme to cover millions of dollars in gambling debt.