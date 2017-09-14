Roundup: Craig Carton Resigns, Official Uses Public Funds For Dog Tuxedo

Jennifer Morrison … nun with a chainsaw … Nicki Minaj refused to preform at Fashion Week until she got some Popeyes … Bin Laden’s porn stash will not be released … teacher tells teen she’s “too busty” … two young people want to eliminate bodegas … the United Arab Emirates were also trying to set up a back channel between the Trump White House and Russia … Martin Shkreli going to jail over Facebook post about Hilary Clinton … teen kills mother hours after she says he can’t keep a puppy … South Carolina police stop mayor driving lawn mower down the street holding a beer … guy playing piano in public to win back girlfriend gets punched in head, quits …. Gainesville hot cops take internet by storm …

People behind Fenway Park racism sign were anti-racism. [CSN NE]

John Saunders, remembered by his son. [The PostGame]

Warriors rookie gets crash course in the futility of guarding LeBron James during pickup. [CSN Bay Area]

Catching up with LenDale White and looking back at the 2006 Rose Bowl. [LA Times]

Arkansas county official uses public money for Razorbacks tickets, dog tuxedo. [NBC4i]

Will Lonzo Ball’s jumper work in the NBA? [Lonzo Wire]

Someone wore a Kaepernick jersey to a Bills game and wrote about it. [MMQB]

Just in: Craig Carton resigns from WFAN. pic.twitter.com/z7ZWVGrDf7 — Jack Dickey (@jackdickey) September 13, 2017

WFAN accepted Craig Carton’s resignation.

Here’s Olympic hopeful Andri Ragetti doing some insane balance-based obstacle course.

Two one-handed catches by a Kennesaw State wide receiver.

Can’t wait for The Disaster Artist.