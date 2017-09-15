Donald Trump Implored ESPN to Stop "Being So Politically Correct" After Brent Musburger Apology in 2013

President Donald Trump this morning asserted ESPN is paying a price for its politics and should apologize for untruth. His tweet came amid controversy involving SC6 anchor Jemele Hill, who referred to Trump as a bigot and white supremacist.

Trump’s Twitter archive has time and time again been a treasure trove of previous thoughts on issues and, once again, there were a few pertinent tweets involving ESPN apologizing. In early 2013, Trump had strong feelings about an apology issued for Brent Musburger’s Katherine Webb comments.

.@ESPN’s apology(Brent Musburger) was a disgrace to broadcasting— stop being so politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2013

Brent Musburger did himself a great favor by saying what everyone was thinking- he is much more popular now than before. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2013

Webb at the time said an apology wasn’t necessary.

Reasonable minds can quibble over how close of a correlation the 2013 incident has with the 2017 controversy. Like everything else, those who dislike Trump will read it as hypocrisy while those who support him will be less likely to read it that way.