Twitter User That Looks a Lot Like It'd Be Kevin Durant's Burner Account Says It's Not KD

The most interesting story in sports today has nothing to do with the NFL’s Week 2 slate and everything to do with Kevin Durant’s social media. Word began making the rounds that it appeared he may have intended to send a tweet from a burner account. Intrepid Redditors also identified what sure appears to be a burner Instagram account.

And finally, a Twitter account that sure looks to be what KD’s burner account would look like was identified, but in a plot twist claims to be “Just a fan.”

What is wrong with you people?? NOT KD!! Just a fan. — RParks (@RParks33633689) September 18, 2017

Hi! I am a female fan from Oklahoma — RParks (@RParks33633689) September 18, 2017

Here’s a sample of what that account looks like:

This is the greatest NBA offseason of all-time.