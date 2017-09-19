Anthony Scaramucci Suggests Gisele Wouldn't Let Tom Brady Visit the White House Because He Dated Ivanka Trump

Tom Brady skipped the New England Patriots’ trip to Donald Trump’s White House earlier this year. Former White House communications director [for a record 6 days] Anthony Scaramucci hosted TMZ Live on Monday. Scaramucci took the opportunity to share the real story about why Brady skipped that trip.

Was it because he was busy visiting his ailing mother? No, probably not! It was because Gisele was jealous of a relationship Brady had with Ivanka Trump over a decade ago! Sure. Via TMZ:

“There could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn’t want him to go.” “Maybe there was a relationship between him and Ivanka at some point. I have no idea. I don’t know the real reason. I don’t know the reason.”

That is some high-level throwing-sh-t-at-the-wall right there. That’s the kind of story you would expect from someone who claimed to have seen Donald Trump make jumpers in a top coat and throw a football through a tire.

In 2004 Trump told Howard Stern that Brady was the only man good enough for Ivanka. He then talked about it in a Playboy interview:

How did she feel about your remarks on Howard Stern’s radio show that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the only man good enough for her? I kid Tom, but he’s a friend of mine. I think he’s a great character. I got to know him when he was a judge at a jitterbug contest I entered after the Patriots won the Super Bowl. He’s a winner, and by that I mean every time he needs to make the pass he makes it. You have other guys in the NFL and in life who have all the equipment but don’t make the pass. I think Tom’s a great guy, and I think he and Ivanka would make a great combination. What does Ivanka think?

My daughter has a boyfriend and she’s happy with him, but Tom Brady would make any father-in-law proud.

If Tom Brady had so much as a coffee with Ivanka, Donald Trump would have told the world about it. Brady began dating Gisele in 2006. They have been married for 8 and a half years and have two children. Would Gisele really worry about a 50-person field trip stoking decade-old flames? Probably not, but you don’t get invited back to TMZ if you don’t have any cool stories.