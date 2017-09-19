Durant To Agent After Leaving OKC: "Why the (eff) did you let me do this to my life?"

In case it wasn’t already clear, Kevin Durant has some complicated feelings about his 2016 departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the outrageously stacked Golden State Warriors, one of the most unpopular player decisions in recent sports history.

His little Twitter episode this week made him come off like a guy who was still trying to talk himself into all that, and now, thanks to this long access piece in Modern Luxury, we have it straight from Durant and his agent, Rich Kleiman, that this was very much the case after the decision.

The following scene takes place on an airplane, where Kleiman and Durant are reminiscing about how angry people got when Durant left the Thunder, and how much of a bummer that was:

“You were f—– up in China,” Kleiman, looking up from his phone, offers from his plane seat across the aisle from Durant and me. “That was before I met anybody from the Warriors and dove into the culture. I was basically on my own,” Durant says. “It was like you were in between two teams.” “I’m telling you, I was f—– up for a while!” “We were all messed up on jet lag,” Kleiman says, turning to me, “and I was up at 6 a.m. and he calls me and says, ‘Yo, are you up?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, what’s up?’ And he’s like [yelling], ‘Why the f— did you let me do this to my life?’ And I’m like, ‘Ohh s—, I’m coming over to your room.’” “That hotel was rock bottom,” says Durant.

Things have gotten better since then. The Warriors won an NBA title, Durant’s first, and, uh, if you’re a Golden State Warriors fan that’s probably pretty awesome. To the rest of us, it’s … not the most inspiring sports result we’ve ever seen.

It appears that still bothers Kevin Durant, whether he’s taking it out on his agent or trying to win over some kid on Twitter. From a certain angle, that reflects well on Durant, who has internalized the criticisms of his decision, and grappled with them, instead of casting it all off as the simple hating of so many haters.

Kinda weird he didn’t see that coming, though, right?