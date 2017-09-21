Kevin Durant, NBA Finals MVP, Having Trouble Eating and Sleeping and His Team is Perplexed By His Behavior

Kevin Durant has had the roughest possible summer for a guy who just won a title. While most players would have spent their time off enjoying life and basking in the glow of success, Durant has been trapped in his [not really all that] dark past and it culminated this week when he couldn’t eat or sleep after his Twitter incident. Via USA TODAY:

“That was just me being a total (expletive) idiot. I own up to it. I want to move on from it. It probably hit me probably harder than what everybody (thought). Everybody else was telling me to relax, to snap out of it, but I was really, really upset with myself more than anything. It’s not the fact that people were talking about me, because I deserve that, but I’m just more upset with myself that I let myself go that far, you know what I was saying? It was a joke to me at first. I was doing it all summer, and it went too deep. I went too hard… I haven’t slept in two days, two nights. I haven’t ate. It’s crazy, because I feel so (expletive) pissed at myself and I’m mad that I brought someone into it.”

That does not sound like something Kevin Durant will be able to move on from. It doesn’t sound like there is much Kevin Durant can move on from. Just look at his newest sneakers.

Kevin Durant hears everything. And he sees everything. And he had been responding to everything. This is not a man who lets things go. It makes him an incredible competitor, but it also makes you wonder. It’s already making the Golden State Warriors wonder. Via The Vertical:

Many in Golden State, team officials and players alike, have taken note of Durant’s oddball offseason and are perplexed by it. They see a bright future for Durant in Oakland, league and team sources told The Vertical, and are bewildered as to why he is still addressing his past.

Kevin Durant is just as likely to never have another weird moment like his Twitter slip-up as he is to release another sneaker covered in the names of Twitter eggs who have wronged him over the last decade.