Brent Musburger Wants Tony Romo To "Get off it" With The Play Predictions

In his rookie year as a broadcaster, Tony Romo has earned a lot of attention for a fun gimmick in which he will, with amusing frequency and accuracy, predict the upcoming play call.

Well, Brent Musburger isn’t into it.

.@brentmusburger finally got a chance to watch a game with Tony Romo in the broadcast booth. What did you think, Brent? (Hint: Not a fan.) pic.twitter.com/N4UlWjLxbB — VSiN (@VSiNLive) September 26, 2017

Here’s a transcript of the quote:

“Tony, get off it, OK? First of all, you’re intruding on your play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, who’s just trying to give us a scene. We like to watch the game, OK? And here’s a memo to all the people (saying) ‘Oh, this is great.’ Huh uh. It’s not going to happen. The more years you spend away from the league, you’re going to know less and less about the personnel that’s out on the field. So I’m blowing a ‘stop the hype’ right now.”

There is some strange phrasing in there, but Musburger’s overall point is well taken. It is impressive Romo can do this, but it’s more of a novelty act than worthwhile broadcasting technique. And as Musburger correctly notes, he’s not going to be able to do this years down the road, when all the personnel groups and tendencies he’s using to make these predictions are washed into the past.

But for now it’s a neat trick people seem to enjoy watching.

