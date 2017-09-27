Donald Trump Called Jerry Jones Four Times In One Day to Talk Anthem Stuff

Donald Trump – along with many other people – is very upset about National Anthem protests in the NFL. Protests that increased in number because of Trump’s intense opposition. One semi-protester who is still OK in Trump’s book is Jerry Jones who apparently spent Monday fielding multiple calls from the president.

Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

2 sources told @nbcdfw President Trump blew up Jerry’s cell Mon calling him 4 times throughout the day to talk about anthem stuff. Wow. — Jean-Jacques Taylor (@JJT_Journalist) September 28, 2017

That kind of personal attention from the president is obviously why Jones put so much effort into being seen kneeling before the game on Sunday. Also, giving him a million dollars didn’t hurt.