Tim Tebow Hanging Out With Savannah Chrisley at a Country Music Concert

Tim Tebow attended a Sam Hunt concert in Nashville on Saturday. Reality television personality and Luke Kennard’s ex-girlfriend, Savannah Chrisley, was there. The pair of people took a picture together. Are they an item? Does TMZ have any correspondents in Nashville?
New York Giants Owner John Mara "very unhappy" with Odell Beckham For Dog Peeing Celebration
So he hasn’t quite matured, it seems.
Video: Rick Pitino Scolds Reporters as He Exits Meeting With Louisville President
“You don’t belong on this property.”
Rick Pitino Says He's Innocent, But No One Is Buying It
Rick Pitino says he’s innocent and no one believes him.
Ravens Fans Want Ray Lewis Statue Removed Because He Prayed During the National Anthem
Interesting breaking point.
Roundup: Julia Stiles Got Married; Best News Anchor Meltdowns Ever; & 'Gotti' Movie Looks Terrific
