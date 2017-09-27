Tim Tebow Hanging Out With Savannah Chrisley at a Country Music Concert

Tim Tebow attended a Sam Hunt concert in Nashville on Saturday. Reality television personality and Luke Kennard’s ex-girlfriend, Savannah Chrisley, was there. The pair of people took a picture together. Are they an item? Does TMZ have any correspondents in Nashville?

What a great night last night!! @timtebow so sweet! #15ina30tour A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:00am PDT Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?