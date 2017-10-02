Richard Sherman Still Has a Big Problem With Fantasy Sports and Gambling

The Seattle Seahawks had a big win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. During the game Seahawks rookie starting running back Chris Carson suffered a significant ankle injury and had to be carted off the field. After the game Richard Sherman was asked about how an injury like that affects a team during the game. Sherman took the opportunity to condemn fantasy sports.

“I think a lot of people, a lot of fans out there have looked at players even less like people because of fantasy football and things like that,” Sherman said. “You go and say, ‘Oh man, this guy got hurt.’ “You’re not thinking, ‘Hey man, this guy got hurt — he’s really physically hurt and he’s going to take time to recover and it’s probably going to affect his mental state and his physical state and now he has a long, rigorous rehab.’ You’re thinking, ‘Oh, man, he’s messing up my fantasy team.'”

Just last week Sherman complained about injury reports being for the benefit of gamblers. Three years ago Sherman also complained about the NFL changing rules to benefit gambling and fantasy football.

It’s a tough balance since there is so much money involved in fantasy and gambling and the NFL doesn’t want to players to have anything to do with it. Fantasy and gambling make the NFL more popular than it would be without it, but players also have to consider how awful and annoying fans are when they have money invested in the outcome of games.

You have to wonder if we’ll ever hear another cutesy story about an NFL player’s personal fantasy football team.