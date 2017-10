Roy Wood Jr., a standup comic who’s appeared on the Daily Show and had a Comedy Central special, is a devout Cubs fan. He noticed a trend that began when former adult film actress Mia Khalifa blew up Willson Contreras’s DMs, as she tends to do, and politely requested she work her magic again:

Hello @MiaKhalifa I come to you on the behalf of all Chicago @cubs fans w/ an odd request. On Sept 5 you outed Cubs catcher Wilson Contreas for blowing up ya DMs…. pic.twitter.com/ulLMhA4cb2 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 6, 2017

Since that day the Cubs have had the best record of all NL playoff teams. Reg Season Record after Sept 5 CUBS 17-6

NATIONALS 13-10

ROCKIES 13-10

DODGERS 11-12

DIAMONDBACKS 11-11 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 6, 2017

As a fellow sports fan I'm sure you understand the importance of superstition that is why I am asking you to post more DMs you may have received from anyone else on the Cubs. Even Joe Maddon…. — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 6, 2017

No other Cubs? Derivatives also suffice:

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

If you do not have any DMs from other Cub players then DM's from anybody from Chicago will suffice. @KanyeWest, @Common @DeRayDavis, @LilRel4, even Bill Murray… — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 6, 2017

Your DM's are the good luck charm that gave the Cubs playoff momentum. we need you to do this one more time. I know this request essentially make you root against your @Nationals but none the less, #CubsNation thank you and advance for your considerations.

God bless #FlyTheW — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 6, 2017

Finally, a call for Cub fan solidarity.

I'm calling on all Chicago celebs to slide in @MiaKhalifa DMs. So you can be outed and in turn help the Cubs win. Please step up and do what's right. #FlyTheW — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) October 6, 2017

This is a developing story and we will update it if more information becomes available.