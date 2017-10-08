White House Releases Picture of Mike Pence Standing Near Fan Using Phone During National Anthem

Vice President Mike Pence popped into today’s San Francisco 49ers-Indianapolis Colts game, leaving after some members of the visiting team knelt during the national anthem.
The White House quickly released this photo of Pence and his wife Karen standing up for the national anthem with hands over hearts, a stark contrast from the pose struck by some of the football players.
But let’s take a closer look at this tableau. It sure looks like there’s a Colts fan playing around on a phone as the anthem played. The fan in question is a row in front of Pence in a Peyton Manning jersey, maybe 12 feet away from the vice president.
It’s unclear if Pence saw this behavior, which some would construe as disrespectful.
