White House Releases Picture of Mike Pence Standing Near Fan Using Phone During National Anthem

Vice President Mike Pence popped into today’s San Francisco 49ers-Indianapolis Colts game, leaving after some members of the visiting team knelt during the national anthem.

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

The White House quickly released this photo of Pence and his wife Karen standing up for the national anthem with hands over hearts, a stark contrast from the pose struck by some of the football players.

And the Pence national anthem blitz continues, with the @VP office releasing this photo. (Official White House photo by Myles Cullen) pic.twitter.com/QKGfXm5goV — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) October 8, 2017

But let’s take a closer look at this tableau. It sure looks like there’s a Colts fan playing around on a phone as the anthem played. The fan in question is a row in front of Pence in a Peyton Manning jersey, maybe 12 feet away from the vice president.

It’s unclear if Pence saw this behavior, which some would construe as disrespectful.