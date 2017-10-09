Mike Pence's Anthem Protest Protest Stunt Probably Cost Taxpayers $250,000

Mike Pence briefly attended a football game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. His staged protest of another protest may have cost American taxpayers somewhere in the neighborhood of a quarter of a million dollars.

Pence's stunt likely cost more than $250,000 at minimum. https://t.co/Y9E9LqvhPG — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 8, 2017

This is just the latest reminder that you are much better off staying home instead of going to an actual live sporting event. Do you realize how many people were inconvenienced by traveling to Indianapolis for 10 minutes? And half of that $250,000 was probably just for parking the jet near the stadium. How much easier would it have been to stay home and protest the game in front of his television? This is something the people of Los Angeles figured out long ago.