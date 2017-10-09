PM Roundup: Daisy Ridley, J.J. Watt And Odell Beckham Out For Year, RIP Y.A. Tittle

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has all the spoilers for the new Star Wars trailer but isn’t gonna share ’em.

Latest Star Wars trailer drops Monday night: The trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is scheduled to debut tonight during Monday Night Football. So your nerdy crush on Daisy Ridley can be revived.

Watt, ODB out for season: The Houston Texans announced they have lost J.J. Watt for the season due to a fracture in his left leg. It’s the second straight year Watt has suffered a season-ending injury. Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. will have surgery on his broken left ankle and will miss the rest of the season as well.

Tittle passes away: Hall of Fame quarterback Y.A. Tittle has passed away at 90. Tittle was NFL MVP in 1963 and played 17 seasons in the league. He’s most remembered for his time with the New York Giants, where he won three division titles in four years.

